Family desperately searching for 17-year-old who disappeared after Uber ride from Compton to Manhattan Beach Pier

Family members are desperately searching for a 17-year-old Moreno Valley boy who has been missing for one week and was last seen getting in to an Uber in Compton.

Jasyre Robinson was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. 126th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Family members told KLTA Robinson was at his mother’s house and told a friend he was taking an Uber to his grandmother’s home in Carson, but for some reason was dropped off near the Manhattan Beach Pier, an area where he has no known ties.

“My heart hurts. My baby’s been gone for seven days today,” Chantel Walker, Robinson’s mother, said tearfully. “I reported him missing within hours of knowing something was not right. And we’re here seven days later and my baby’s still not home.”

On Tuesday, Robinson’s family was walking around the pier in Manhattan Beach handing out missing person’s fliers and trying to find clues about what happened to him.

Robinson is described as being 6’6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

“He’s big enough to defend himself so I don’t see him being someone who is easily abducted, but we know something is wrong because it’s out of character according to his family for him to just go missing,” Najee Ali, a community activist helping the family, said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt saying “Don’t Boss Up, Moss Up,” grey sweats and light blue crocs.

The teen’s cell phone has been turned off and his social media accounts have been inactive since he disappeared. Robinson lives with his grandparents in Moreno Valley and plays on his high school’s basketball team.

“If you all see my baby, if anyone knows anything about where my baby is, you don’t have to make yourself known, be anonymous call and say something to somebody,” Walker said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.