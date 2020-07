Related Content Domestic violence suspect stabbed police K-9 before being fatally shot by officers, Fullerton police say Video

Relatives of a domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Fullerton police earlier this year on Thursday offered a different account from authorities’ on what led up to the deadly gunfire, and they believe the shooting was unjustified.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 16, 2020.