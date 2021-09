A family-friendly event at Griffith Park on Sunday was held to celebrate the importance of inclusion.

The Inclusion Matters Run, Walk and Roll was underway from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shane’s Inspiration Inclusive Playground in Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

The event is free and more information about the event can be found here.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2021.