Family, friends hold vigil for 26-year-old father who was fatally shot by Long Beach police

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Saturday evening for a man who was fatally shot by police near a park in the Washington neighborhood of Long Beach earlier in the month.

Family identified the deceased man as Anthony Loia, a 26-year-old father of two who was shot by police on Feb. 6 near the area of Magnolia Avenue and 14th Street, which is about a mile north of Long Beach Police Department’s downtown headquarters. Coroner’s officials have since formally identified the slain man as Loia who was a resident of Corona.

“He loved his family so much. He had a smile that could light up a room,” his sister Raina Menezes said through tears, at Saturday’s vigil. “He loved his kids so much, all he wanted to do was just be a good father.”

On the night of the shooting, police allege that Loia was walking in the area by Seaside Park, pointing a gun at people and passing cars around 9:15 p.m., according to a Long Beach Police Department news release following the incident.

According to LBPD, officers commanded Loia to drop the gun but he refused, and at least one officer opened fire. They rendered aid until the arrival of city Fire Department crews, who pronounced the Loia dead at the scene, police said.

“It was determined five officers were involved and the officers did not sustain any injuries,” the department previously stated.

All the officers involved were wearing activated body cameras and footage is being reviewed, LBPD said.

Police said they later recovered a firearm at the scene.

Long Beach police noted in their previous news release that officers were quick to respond to the call about the man armed with a gun in part because it was in a neighborhood that’s seen a spate of violence recently. Since Jan 1, there had been five shootings in a five-block radius, the LBPD said.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives Donald Collier and Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477, text TIPLA at 274637 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.