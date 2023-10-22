Through prayer, song and personal memories, Pepperdine University said goodbye on Sunday to four students who were killed in last week’s devastating crash in Malibu.

A memorial service was held on campus that was attended by the families of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, along with sorority sisters and members of the greater campus community.

“Niamh and I are always side by side. These last few days I keep looking to my left and expecting to see her there,” Alpha Phi sorority member Aubrey Lewis said, fighting back tears.

“I admired Deslyn’s confidence more than anything. She knew what she wanted and always executed it so perfectly,” another friend recalled.

Vinita Weir, mother of Malibu crash victim Asha Weir, speaks at a memorial at Pepperdine University on Oct. 22, 2023. (Pepperdine University)

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died when authorities say a speeding driver hit them on the Pacific Coast Highway roughly four miles east of the school.

Authorities on Oct. 18, 2023, investigate a fatal crash in Malibu that occurred one day earlier. (KTLA)

Four people died Tuesday night following a multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Oct. 17, 2023.

The four seniors died when authorities say a speeding BMW driven by a 22-year-old man crashed into parked vehicles on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu roughly four miles east of Pepperdine’s campus last Monday night.

The parked cars struck the young women as they were standing along the side of the road.

The driver, Fraser Michael Bohm of Malibu, was booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence but released the following day pending further investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

At Sunday’s memorial, Asha’s mother spoke of the meaning of her daughter’s name, and the essence of her being.

“Asha’s name means hope, and she brought that to so many of us. She loved like there was no tomorrow, all in, 100%, always,” Vinita Weir said.

Pepperdine University has announced that all four victims will receive posthumous degrees.

The university’s president, Jim Gash, said plans are being made for a permanent memorial.