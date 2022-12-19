A mother is looking for answers after her 16-year-old son was discovered dead in an Apple Valley field two months ago.

Elizabeth Schmidt said her son, Robert “Bobby” Schmidt, was discovered on Oct. 17, by maintenance workers at a nearby daycare center and that he’d been stabbed several times.

“I haven’t been able to process it. I keep thinking it’s still so unreal,” she told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

According to his mother, the 16-year-old was not a troubled kid.

“I’m trying to put the pieces together,” she said. “Like, who did this, why did they do this?”

Elizabeth had dropped Bobby and his best friend, Dre, off at a skatepark that Monday evening at around 7:30 p.m.

She was working the graveyard shift that night and it wasn’t until the next morning that she learned her son had never come home.

According to Dre, he’d left Bobby that night with a friend at the Dollar General on Navajo Road, near the skatepark.

Elizabeth said she later went looking for her son and filed a police report.

“When we were driving by, we had seen the fire department pulling up on scene and them taping it off,” the grieving mother said. “In that moment, I knew that that was my son. I started putting everything together.”

A vigil was held the next day for the 16-year-old.

Investigators said they are still combing through hours of surveillance video, but believe there was some sort of struggle or altercation in the moments leading up to Bobby being murdered, sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.

Elizabeth is hoping for justice for her only son, the oldest of her four children.

“He was my everything. He was my only boy, he was awesome,” she said. “He was a kid that always looked out for others, always looked out for others. We want answers. We’re hoping that one day, you know, somebody would come forward.”

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or who might have been in the area on the night of Oct. 17, to please come forward. Anonymous tips can be made at 1-800-78-CRIME.