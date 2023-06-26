An unlicensed 17-year-old driver, who may have been drinking, is in custody after veering off the road and fatally hitting two pedestrians walking a dog Sunday night in Riverside. Now, family members of one of the victims are grieving and speaking out.

The crash was reported at 11:48 p.m., near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Challen Avenue.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the 17-year-old driver of a 2011 GMC truck lost control and jumped the curb going southbound on Van Buren where the two men and the dog were walking. All three were declared dead at the scene. The truck also slammed into a traffic signal.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Kevin Olvera, leaves behind two children, including Karla Olvera, his daughter born on June 14.

“He’s a really good kid,” Olvera’s girlfriend, Brianna Morales who just gave birth to their daughter Karla, told KTLA. “I love him and miss him so much.”

Morales and her mom visited the site of the crash on Monday.

“Now he’s leaving a baby behind. He’s so young, he had his whole life ahead of him,” Otilia Carrillo, Morales’s mother, said.

The second victim, who has not been identified yet, was a man in his 30s.

“I heard a loud crash,” a man identified only as Eddie who lives nearby told KTLA. “I went to see if there’s anything I could do. When I seen the body right next to the truck, I didn’t want to get anywhere near it. It was a little bit overwhelming.”

Kevin Olvera, 19, seen here with his newborn daughter Karla. Olvera was struck and killed by a teen driver in Riverside on June 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Kevin Olvera, seen here with his dog. Both were killed, along with another man, by a teen driver in Riverside on June 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Two people were killed when they were hit by a pickup truck in Riverside on June 25, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department said that they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly crash and that the unlicensed 17-year-old driver also had no identification on him.

The 17-year-old driver, a resident of Perris, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be transferred to a juvenile detention facility after he’s released.