A Rancho Cucamonga family was held at gunpoint by two home-invasion robbers who remain on the loose Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the robbery call in the 5800 block of Rolling Pasture Place around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that two armed male suspects entered the home and took property while holding the family at gunpoint, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the robbery.

The suspects had already fled the home when deputies arrived, the spokesperson said.

An area check was conducted but there was no sign of the robbers.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.