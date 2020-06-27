Family holds vigil for mother of 2 who died in East L.A. pursuit crash

Family and friends gathered at the sight of a crash Friday that killed a single mother of two last week.

Rene Monique Perez, 47, died after an SUV slammed into her car on June 19, her family says.

Family members say they’re juggling pain with anger at the driver who caused the incident.

“I just want him to pay… I don’t want him to see the daylight,” said Art Romo, the victim’s uncle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 26, 2020.