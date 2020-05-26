Family identifies 32-year-old teacher fatally struck in Santa Ana hit-and-run; driver sought

32-year-old David Barrera is seen in a photo posted by his family on a GoFundMe page.

Family members identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana last Monday as 32-year-old David Barrera, a math and science teacher.

Police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly fatally struck Barrera near the intersection of Raitt Street and St. Anne Place on May 18 around 11 p.m.

The victim was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but Barrera’s sister, Adriana Peña, told KTLA on Monday that her brother was the one killed. She said investigators told her family that the driver came back briefly after the crash but ultimately drove and left Barrera on the ground.

“What was the point of coming back to the scene? And fleeing. To leave somebody on the floor like they’re an object,” Peña said. “I just don’t understand how somebody can leave the scene. And come back and just not care to stop and aid… even if they were not at fault.”

Detectives obtained footage that shows the victim jogging on the sidewalk prior to getting hit, and are seeking additional footage and witnesses.

The vehicle was described only as a white, four-door sedan. No description of the driver was available.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

“David was full of life. Always willing to help anyone who asks. He leaves a void in our family,” Peña said. “His humor will be missed. His everything will be missed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8600.





