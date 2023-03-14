A man who was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley last week has been identified by family members as Mateo Lucas Salvador, 42, a native of Guatemala.

Authorities say Salvador was working at a residential property that had been converted into a business at Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street on March 7 when four dogs, three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso, attacked him.

The man who was mauled to death by four dogs last week has been identified by his family members as 42-year-old Mateo Lucas Salvador, a native of Guatemala. (Lily Schwimmer, GoFundMe)

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, Salvador had worked for the owner prior to the attack and he had visited the property before without incident.

The property owner, who was not present during the attack, eventually surrendered his dogs to be euthanized, Animal Services said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Salvador’s wife and five children, who still live in Guatemala, bring him home, organizers say. His youngest child is four years old.

“They really need his support, please consider helping them through this devastating loss,” the fundraising page states.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services calls the mauling a “horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe.”