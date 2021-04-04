Family, loved ones of Orange shooting victims hold vigil Easter Sunday

A vigil is being held Sunday evening to honor the victims in last week’s mass shooting in Orange, which claimed the lives of three adults and a child, and left a woman hospitalized.

Family members of the victims said that the vigil will be held at 7 p.m. outside the office building on 202 W. Lincoln Ave. where the horrific attack took place.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when a gunman entered the office building to specifically target a business owned by 50-year-old Luis Tovar, called Unified Homes, a real estate company that sells manufactured homes.

The gunman, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, then opened fire, killing Tovar; Tovar’s daughter, Genevieve Raygoza, 28; Matthew Farias, 9; and company employee Leticia Solis Guzman, 58.

The boy’s mother, Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo, who is also Raygoza’s mother, was wounded and remains in critical condition. She also worked at Unified Homes. When police arrived, they found Tamayo’s arms wrapped around her young son, according to the Tovar family.

When police arrived minutes later, they found the gates to the courtyard had been locked with a bicycle cable lock and they were unable to get in.

Gaxiola allegedly shot at the two officers, who returned fire and wounded the suspect.

Officers had to use bolt cutters to gain access to the courtyard and found the four victims.

Authorities revealed that Gaxiola, of Fullerton, had “both personal and business connections” to all the adult victims. He had two children with a former employee of Unified Homes, the Tovar family told the Los Angeles Times.

Gaxiola is facing four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He has also been charged with felony enhancements of the personal discharge of a firearm causing death, one felony enhancement of the personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, one felony enhancement of premeditation, one felony enhancement of the personal use of a firearm and one felony enhancement of the personal discharge of a firearm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the victims’ families.