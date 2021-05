A family is mourning the death of 18-year-old Cristian Tobar who was killed near the intersection of Saticoy and Louise Avenues in Lake Balboa during an altercation with a co-worker last month.

The family is demanding justice after 21-year-old Matthew Castellanos, who was arrested on felony charges, was released from jail after only a few days due to lack of evidence.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page here.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 news on April 30, 2021.