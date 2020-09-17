Family members of missing mother believe she was person found dead in South L.A.’s Gramercy Park

Relatives of a 23-year-old woman who’s been missing for a week said Wednesday they believe her body was found in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Gramercy Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm the identification of 23-year-old Mikeona Johnson as the person found dead. Authorities have also not said whether they suspect foul play or how the person died.

But some family members told KTLA Johnson matched the description of the person found, and the vehicle discovered in the 1800 block of West 95th Street appears to be hers.

LAPD did confirm the dead body was found inside the vehicle of a person who has been missing.

“Detectives from our Missing Person Unit were conducting a follow-up in this area based on a tip they received on a missing person case,” said LAPD Captain Scot Williams.

Johnson’s family members said she lives just blocks from where the car was found. It was a silver Mercedes just like the car she drove, relatives said.

Since Sept. 9, her loved ones have been canvassing the neighborhood and handing out flyers in hopes of finding her. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and gray sweatpants as she headed to Burger Palace, located near Western and West Florence avenues, family members said.

“They’ve been in the streets all week looking for her,” said her aunt, Lakeisha Amos.

“She was a sweetheart,” Amos said. “She didn’t drink, she didn’t club, she didn’t party, she was a mother — a devoted mother.”