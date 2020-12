Family members are speaking out after the release of surveillance video showing a violent altercation at a market in Jurupa Valley between Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and a man who later died.

Ernie Serrano’s relatives said the deputy’s use of force was excessive, and they’re planning on filing lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Department and the deputies who were involved.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 23, 2020.