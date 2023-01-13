The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice.

The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police.

Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect responsible for the boy’s death.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of 7th and Flower streets around 5:40 p.m., said LAPD.

During an altercation involving several juvenile males, Murillo suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim’s family has been distributing flyers around town, hoping to find more witnesses who may have spotted the suspect.

“Our whole household is hurting right now,” the boy’s father Marco Murillo, said tearfully.

“It’s one thing to have a misunderstanding, everybody has a bad day,” said Lorena Lopez, Marco’s mother. “But to take somebody’s life?”

Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.

Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.



Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Downtown L.A. where the altercation began. (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. memorial where Marco’s body was found. (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. crime scene where Marco Murillo, Jr, was fatally stabbed. (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. crime scene where Marco Murillo, Jr, was fatally stabbed. (KTLA)

Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.

Marco Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.

Lorena said her son and his friends were at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Downtown L.A. on Wednesday night when her son became involved in a verbal confrontation with another teenager who was a stranger.

“That individual was upset and started questioning my son, asking ‘What is he looking at?’” recalled Lorena.

From there, Lorena says the situation escalated and turned physical. Several older teenagers chased Marco and his cousin down 7th Street, eventually stabbing Marco in the abdomen.

Marco was found bleeding on the ground. When officers arrived at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“I lost my son,” said the boy’s father, “I’m asking people, “Please, if you know something, we just want justice.”

Marco had just celebrated his 13th birthday back in November.

“Marco was athletic. Marco was determined,” said Lorena. “He played chess, he loved to read.”

His family says it’s likely Marco was standing up for himself during the confrontation, but he was no match against a knife. He collapsed just half a block away from the restaurant.

After the deadly stabbing, the teenage suspect fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

A GoFundme campaign has been created to help the Murrillo family with funeral expenses.

“A wonderful kid with a very bright life ahead of him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always did his best to make everyone proud. It comes with great pain and heartache for him to not be with us physically here today but we carry him in spirit as he watches us from the heavens. Where there is no pain, no fear, just love.”

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 14-17 with a medium build and height.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.