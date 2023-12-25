Two pets died when flames raced through a home in Los Angeles’s South Park neighborhood early Christmas morning.

The fire was reported around 12:55 a.m. at a detached bungalow in the 5000 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from OnScene TV showed smoke billowing from the single-story home as firefighters sawed ventilation holes in the roof.

Family members mourn the deaths of two dogs in a house fire L.A.’s South Park neighborhood. Dec. 25, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Firefighters battle a fire in a detached bungalow in South Park on Christmas morning. Dec. 25, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The fire was extinguished in about 14 minutes, officials said.

No people were injured, however, two dogs perished in the fire. Grieving family members consoled each other at the scene, video showed.

Five residents were displaced and provided immediate assistance, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.