A community is grieving after a high school student was fatally stabbed while waiting for his family to pick him up in El Sereno last Friday.

The victim was identified as Xavier Daniel Chavarin, a 17-year-old Wilson High School student.

The seemingly random attack may have been carried out by a suspect who is responsible for another stabbing just a few hours later in the area, according to Los Angeles police.

Xavier was fatally stabbed on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard around 3:55 p.m., authorities said.

The male suspect was seen getting out of a dark-colored SUV before walking across the parking lot and heading straight to Xavier.

He stabbed the teen repeatedly in the back before fleeing from the scene, police said.

Witnesses say Xavier walked into a nearby King Torta shop and asked for help before collapsing on the floor.

The victim’s family is pleading with authorities and the public to help find the killer before he strikes again.

Xavier Chavarin in a family photo.

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Xavier Daniel Chavarin in a family photo. (GoFundMe)

A memorial has been set up at the spot where Xavier was brutally murdered by the suspect. Loved ones are remembering the teen as a hardworking, straight-A student.

“He’s just an angel,” said a loved one. “He didn’t deserve to go.”

“He was going to graduate with honors,” said Rosario Chavarin, Xaver’s great aunt. “There are no words to describe the pain.”

“He was just waiting for his mother on the sidewalk,” said Ricky Ramiro, a family friend. “He never knew this was going to happen. It’s one of those cases where he’s just at the wrong time, wrong place.”

Parents who have children attending school in the area are now concerned for their children’s safety.

“Our children deserve to be safe,” said Maria Brenes, an El Sereno resident. “No mother deserves to have their child lost, especially in such a tragic, devastating way.”

Police believe the suspect was responsible for another stabbing of a 33-year-old father just a few hours later in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with long, wavy black hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with a black shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball hat with white writing.

Suspect wanted for two stabbings — one that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles on March, 3, 2023. (LAPD)

Suspect’s vehicle in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Suspect wanted for two stabbings — one that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles on March, 3, 2023. (LAPD)

Suspect wanted for two stabbings — one that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles on March, 3, 2023. (LAPD)

In both stabbings, the suspect appears to be wearing the same clothing, although in the second attack, he removed his baseball hat and was riding a skateboard during his assault, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black-colored 1996-2001 Honda CR-V SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Calzadillas, or S. Ruiz at 213-996-4116. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The suspect remains at large.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses following the teen’s murder.