Family of 11-year-old with cancer seeks to raise $500K for treatment in Santa Monica

Kian Faghih, 11, has been battling cancer for two years with little success, but hopes an experimental gene-targeted therapy available in Santa Monica can help.

The Seattle resident has tried several treatments, but his cancer has reached stage 4.

“We’re now forced to act fast, as his treatment options are few and his time is running out,” Faghih’s sister, Dana Faghih, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

One option remains, however: DeltaRex-G therapy, an experimental treatment only available at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica.

The only catch is that DeltaRex-G is not yet mass-produced by a pharmeceutical company, and the Santa Monica-based Aveni Foundation uses private donations to produce the treatment.

DeltaRex-G has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for compassionate use, and while it isn’t fully proven yet, Dr. Erlinda M. Gordon said the treatment avoids the side-effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea, hair loss and immune suppression.

“This is really his last chance,” Gordon said.

Jamshid Faghih, Kian’s father, said the treatment could provide positive results for his son.

“This is the only hope we’re having to save his life,” Jamshid Faghih said.

In this case, the foundation needs $500,000, and the Faghihs are raising funds to help save Kian’s life.

“It’s a really kind thing to do, and it’s good to do kind things,” Kian said.

For information about the Aveni Foundation, visit their website.