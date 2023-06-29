Two DUI suspects were arrested after a crash left a family of four hospitalized in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified as Yucca Valley residents Alvaro Rodriguez, 26, and Edilberto Solano Morales, 32, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 26, deputies received reports of a reckless driver near Santa Fe Trail and Fox Trail around 2:36 p.m.

Arriving deputies discovered the suspects had crashed into an SUV carrying a family of four, causing the victims’ vehicle to roll over.

The SUV was carrying a 2-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, a 27-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, officials confirm.

Arriving officers only found a “large plume of dust” and the suspect’s vehicle unoccupied at the time.

Investigators later tracked down the suspects at a nearby residence. The men were arrested on charges of hit and run with injuries, DUI traffic collision with injuries, and driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.15%.

The victims were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for injury treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Both suspects were booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Rodriguez is being held on $250,000 bail and Morales is being held on $30,000 bail.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBSD’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.