Family left devastated after 70-year-old Anaheim man dies from random attack outside his home

John Yaghoubi broke down in tears Tuesday while talking about his 70-year-old brother, Rahmatolah “David” Yaghoubi, who was the victim of a deadly, unprovoked attack in an Anaheim neighborhood on Monday.

David Yaghoubi was outside near his home, located at the intersection of Catalpa Avenue and Falmouth Avenue, around 12:20 p.m. Monday when he was randomly attacked and beaten, Anaheim police said.

“I can’t believe he just, from nowhere, comes and do this, and that’s it,” John Yaghoubi told KTLA. “Our whole life is shattered. My whole family is just falling apart right now.”

Police arrested the suspected attacker, 30-year-old David Abbott, shortly after the deadly attack.

Abbott, of Anaheim, was recently released for an assault with a deadly weapon case that happened on May 15, according to Anaheim police. He posted $100,000 bond on May 20.

Abbott is now being held on $10 million bail at the Anaheim Jail.

