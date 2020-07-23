Family of 82-year-old Navy veteran killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run pleads for arrest of driver

The family of an 81-year-old U.S. Navy veteran killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana pleaded Thursday for the driver or anyone else with information to come forward.

“He will be greatly missed. We miss him now. We can’t believe what happened,” said Mary Kent, the wife of Norman Kent. “He wasn’t sick in a hospital dying. He was killed by a car.”

Police released surveillance footage Thursday showing the white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck Kent as he was standing on a median at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and McFadden Avenue, according to Santa Ana police. He was trying to cross the street.

Norman Kent appears in undated photos provided to KTLA by his family on July 23, 2020. He died in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana on July 17, 2020.

Video shows the Jeep’s driver’s side riding along the median, likely leaving damage to the front left section of the vehicle, police said.

“The vehicle likely sustained damage to the undercarriage left front tire/rim and the lower left portion of the bumper,” according to an Instagram post from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police said officers found 81-year-old Kent’s body in the road just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving several calls.

He was suffering from major injuries when officers arrived, according to police. He was treated by Orange County Fire Authority first responders who pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said it remains unclear whether alcohol played a role in the deadly collision.

Several of Kent’s family members spoke at a news conference Thursday, touching on what they miss about him and pleading for the driver to come forward.

“He was loved by everyone so if you saw anything, or you participated in this, please turn yourself in,” his daughter, Kimberly Kent, said.

Kent was married for more than 60 years and had five children, 19 grandchildren and around 20 great grandchildren. Derek Kent described his father as selfless.

“He always looked out for other people ahead of himself,” he said, describing that as something that could be seen “as a strength or a fault.”

“He took care of other people more than he took care of himself,” he said.

Anyone with information can reach Santa Ana Police Corp. Hadley at ‪714-245-8216.