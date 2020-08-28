Family of Black man fatally shot by Pasadena police files 2 claims against city

Anthony McClain, 32, was shot by an officer on Aug. 15, 2020. (Pasadena Police Department)

Relatives of Anthony McClain, a Black man who was fatally shot by Pasadena police as he ran from officers during a traffic stop earlier this month, have filed two legal claims against the city.

A Pasadena police car dash camera captured the shooting of McClain, 32, around 8 p.m. Aug. 15. In the video, McClain is asked to step out of the passenger seat of a four-door Infiniti that was stopped because it did not have a front license plate. The driver, who was found to have a suspended license, was also asked to exit the vehicle.

McClain runs away with what appears to be something shiny around his waistband as two officers chase after him, ordering him to stop. The video shows one officer firing two shots — one of which strikes the fleeing man in his flank — as McClain sprints away.

Authorities said McClain ran for about another 100 yards before collapsing. He died hours later at a hospital.

