Family of construction worker killed in Victorville crash speaks out, urges drivers to pay attention to the road

Family and friends who knew Isaac Lopez remembers him as a devoted husband, proud father of two young daughters and caring friend.

On Thursday, Lopez, 45, was working alongside three others at a construction site off Hesperia Road, south of Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, when a Chevrolet Suburban struck them.

It’s unclear what caused the Chevrolet Suburban driver to hit the four construction workers.

Aerial video of the scene showed the Chevy came to rest perpendicular to the road near shoulder, where a crane stood. The SUV had significant damage to its front end.

Lopez died at the scene, while the other workers were taken to hospitals.

San Bernardino County investigators have not yet said what exactly caused the driver to go off the road

Meanwhile, the Lopez family has already suffered tremendous loss. They lost five other family members within this past year — four of them died due to coronavirus-related complications.

The victim’s wife, Andrea Lopez, said telling her two young daughters that their father was gone was one of the hardest things she’s had to do.

“It’s caused anxiety, I can’t sleep,” she said. “It’s just a horrible nightmare that I want to wake up from.”

The driver of the SUV who struck Isaac Lopez and three other construction workers reportedly stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police, according to officials.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Lopez’s family.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s widow is hoping this tragedy will teach drivers to pay better attention to the road.

“My message would be to slow down and pay attention to the road. … Move over for anybody on the shoulder no matter who it is — a tow truck driver, a construction worker, somebody changing their tire,” Andrea Lopez said. “Just please, always pay attention, slow down and move over when you need to.”