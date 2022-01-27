Family of homeless man fatally shot by Tustin police files lawsuit

The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in Tustin last year has filed a lawsuit against the officer and city.

Luis Garcia was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2021, when police responded to a disturbance.

Garcia is seen on bodycam video holding a bag of recyclables and a stick, which his family said he used to pick up cans.

Related Content State DOJ investigating fatal shooting by Tustin police

A Taser was used on him and he was eventually shot after emerging from bushes along Williams Street.

During a news conference announcing the civil lawsuit Thursday, the family’s attorney said the female officer used “bad tactics” during the fatal encounter.

Rosalia Becerra, the mother of the victim’s daughters, said the images of their father’s last moments “will never fade away from their minds.”

The incident remains under investigation by the California Department of Justice and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.