The family of the mom influencer, who was in a medically induced coma after suffering an aneurysm while nine months pregnant, provided an update on her condition.

Jackie Miller James, a digital creator with nearly 85,,000 Instagram followers, was about one week away from her due date when she suffered an aneurysm rupture that led to severe brain bleeding and injury.

The new mom was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Austin, where doctors simultaneously performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery on her.

Her family provided an update on her condition through Instagram on Sunday.

“We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working. Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country,” a statement from the family said.

“The doctors have been pleased with her latest tests, numbers and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.”

The family’s statement also mentioned that while the new mom was making great progress, she still has a long road of recovery ahead of her. They also mentioned that the prayers, love and support from the community are “more important than ever as she continues to heal.”

The couple’s baby spent 12 days in the NICU and was treated in the ICU along with Jackie. The family says the newborn “continues to grow into a happy, healthy and animated little angel.”

The new mom was still in a coma when she met her baby for the first time. The family also announced that the two have been reunited.

A GoFundMe was set on to assist with Jackie’s medical bills and other outside costs associated with long-term recovery. So far, more than $330,000 has been raised and more than 5,400 people have donated.

The family’s goal is to raise $450,000 to help with Jackie’s recovery.