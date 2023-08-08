The family of a man who was killed when his vehicle was set ablaze in South Los Angeles over the weekend is asking for the community’s help in solving the case.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East 102nd Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Authorities believe a person walked up to the victim’s car as he was sleeping and threw a flammable liquid inside before intentionally starting a fire.

Video from the scene showed the car completely engulfed in flames. Only charred metal fragments remained once firefighters put out the blaze.

Clay Buchanan was found suffering from burn wounds near a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns, but later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Buchanan’s niece, Larente Murray, told KTLA her uncle was a “good soul” who was loved by everyone.

“Everyone in our family loved him from the smallest kids to the oldest niece, oldest cousin,” she said.

Buchanan loved to joke around with family and friends, and enjoyed drawing.

Murray said Buchanan grew up in the neighborhood, and everyone knew him.

She is asking for anyone with information to share it with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We just want justice for him. We want the community to step forward,” Murray said, her voice breaking. “Just do the right thing.”

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundme page to help with funeral expenses.