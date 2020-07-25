Family of man fatally shot by 23-year-old LAPD officer files suit

Officer Toni McBride, 23, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division, is being sued over a police shooting that killed a 38-year-old man in April.

Related Content LAPD officer known for prize-winning shooting skills now at the center of a deadly shooting that killed 38-year-old Video

She fired six shots at Daniel Hernandez, hitting him with every round and killing the carpet installer and father of a teenage daughter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Family members of Hernandez say they have filed at least two lawsuits against McBride claiming wrongful death.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 24, 2020.