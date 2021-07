The family of Dana Mitchell Young Jr., a 47-year-old Black man shot by deputies in South Los Angeles last year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Content Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by deputies after pursuit in South L.A.

At the time of the shooting, Young was suspected of kidnapping a woman and attempting to sexually assault her.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on July 29, 2021.