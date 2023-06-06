The family of a man who was struck and killed by a stolen Amazon delivery truck in South Los Angeles last year has announced a lawsuit against the company.

Street vendor Jose Rangel, 57, was killed on Feb. 17, 2022, when Cristian Ramos Sanchez, 38, of Los Angeles, lost control of the truck he had stolen.

Sanchez got into the unlocked truck in the 4100 block of Woodlawn Avenue and drove away before crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and 47th Place.

He hit Rangel, who died at the scene, and two others, who were injured but survived.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count each of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and grand theft of an automobile. He received a sentence of nine years and four months in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to City News Service.

While Sanchez has been punished, Rangel’s family thinks Amazon bears some blame as well.

Sam Dordulian, the family’s attorney, said the truck “full of packages” being unlocked was “just inviting those thieves out there to come in and take it when you make it so easy by leaving the engine running, keys inside and doors wide open.”

Rangel’s daughter, Maria Guajardo, added that “we think Amazon needs to take responsibility and take care of this.”