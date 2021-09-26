Family of man killed in DUI crash calls for tougher punishments

The family of a 53-year-old man who was killed by a woman who was driving while intoxicated is publicly calling for tougher punishments for those convicted of DUI.

Jordan Figueroa, daughter of Eduardo Gutierrez, who was killed in while riding his motorcycle in Riverside County last August, said that the driver was sentenced to a year in jail.

The woman was allowed to serve the rest of her sentence on house arrest after only a week behind bars, Figueroa said.

“She gets to be home with her kids and kiss them tonight and live her life like normal. We have to deal with pain and grief,” Figueroa said.

Cecila Martinez was also sentenced to five years of probation and was given credit for 58 days of time already served behind bars.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Gutierrez’s family, as has a Change.org petition that seeks sentences of at least five years for DUI deaths.