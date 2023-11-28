The family of Jesse Dominguez is suing the California Highway Patrol after an officer fatally shot him in the roadway of the 105 Freeway on Nov. 19.

In a Tuesday morning press conference in South Pasadena, Dominguez’ family members and attorneys Luis and Michael Carrillo said their suit seeks justice, as Dominguez was on the ground and “not an imminent threat to the CHP officer,” they said in a news release.

Video posted to social media shows the CHP officer firing several shots, killing the man he was wrestling with. Nov. 19, 2023.

“Jesse Dominguez suffered from serious mental health issues and he did not have a gun when he was shot and killed near the sober living house where he lived,” the release added.

Dominguez, 34, wandered onto the freeway that afternoon and deployed his stun gun on the officer, CHP officials said in the aftermath of the shooting.

The officer then opened fire with his pistol at point-blank range, video from the encounter shows.

CHP officials said the deputy acted “in fear for his safety,” which the Dominguez family and their attorneys dispute.

“This officer is a danger to the community,” Luis Carrillo said. “He has no business wearing a badge and patrolling the streets. He turned himself into a common criminal the minute he unleashed those seven bullets against a man that is on the ground. He’s not getting up. He’s on the ground and he ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’ blasted him to kingdom come.”