Family of Melyda Corado leads march through Silver Lake 2 years after she was fatally shot by LAPD officer

The family of Melyda Corado led a march Sunday through Silver Lake, leading protesters to the Trader Joe’s grocery store where she was fatally shot by police nearly two years earlier.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of Gene Atkins, 30, on the afternoon of July 21, 2018, after he allegedly stole his grandmother’s Camry from their shared home in South Los Angeles. The chase ended in a shootout outside the store on Hyperion Avenue, about 10 miles away, where police later confirmed an LAPD bullet killed Corado.

Melyda Corado appears in a photo provided by her family. She was an innocent bystander when she was fatally shot by an LAPD officer in Silver Lake on July 21, 2018.

An attorney for the Corado family has said the officer who shot that fatal bullet fired at a crowded grocery store, with his gun aimed toward “at least four or five visible people.”

But the L.A. Police Commission later determined the officer did not violate department policy.

Leading protesters in a march along Hyperion Avenue, Albert Corado said Sunday that his family is still fighting for justice for his daughter.

“We want the police officer who killed my daughter to be charged,” Corado said.

In December 2018, Atkins pleaded not guilty to 51 criminal charges including murder in 27-year-old Corado’s death. He told the judge he has no criminal record but an extensive mental health record.

Atkins allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and shot his 78-year-old grandmother just before the July 2018 police chase that ended in Silver Lake. After he crashed outside the Trader Joe’s store, he went inside and took dozens of people hostage, police said.

According to Melyda Corado’s brother, Alberto, police are using Atkins’ trial as a “smokescreen to deny us any information.” LAPD put a security hold on Corado’s autopsy, blocking its release, and withheld surveillance footage from inside the grocery store for months.

“We didn’t get the autopsy for a year. They put a toxicology hold on Mely’s autopsy — they’re trying to look for drugs,” her brother, Alberto, said.

After the Corado family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge ordered the release of those documents in June 2019.

“They haven’t given us any bit of information without us having to go to court — crime scene photos, any sort of discovery, officer statements,” he said.

On Sunday, Corado’s brother and father marched alongside hundreds of people carrying signs with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and other calls for justice. Her brother shouted “No justice, No peace” as protesters followed.

During a demonstration nearly two years after the death of Melyda Corado, on July 19, 2020, protesters march in honor of the 27-year-old in the same area of Silver Lake where she was killed. On July 21, 2018, Corado was fatally shot by an LAPD officer in a shootout just outside the Trader Joe’s grocery store where she worked.

The crowds were considerably larger compared to last year, when dozens of people carried flowers and signs to a candlelight vigil on the first anniversary of Corado’s death. Her father spoke at a church and delivered a simple but pained plea to the city of L.A. and community of Silver Lake.

“I need your help,” he said.

“I cannot bring Mely home,” Corado said, his voice choking. “But one thing I can do is I can fight for Mely and give Mely the justice she deserves.”

On Sunday, Corado said he was relieved to see the crowds marching for his daughter.

“It made me happy to know that she’s not forgotten, and that we have the love of all these people,” he said, gesturing toward the protesters. “That made me feel Mely’s spirit is alive.”

Corado’s brother said the support has swelled in the last two months.

“Since George Floyd was killed, it woke something up in people,” he Corado said.

“This is a manifestation of we’re mad, we’re angry. But we’re also full of love, and we’re going to take to the streets for injustice,” Alberto Corado said. “So this summer in this city is going to be wild.”