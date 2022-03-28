Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon hopes new attention to the case of two young men murdered in 2008 will bring detectives new leads that will help them make an arrest in the cold case.

Clifford Hibbert, Jr., 22, and Kenneth Patterson, 23, were shot and killed on the 4200 block of Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles more than a decade ago. Investigators say they had just been dropped off at an apartment complex in Vermont Square when shots were fired.

No arrests were ever made in the case, but detectives believe someone has information that could lead to an arrest.

Family members joined Gascon for a press conference Monday and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re here today to bring to light, to remind the public and the community that we have not forgotten,” said Ayanna Parker, the sister of Hibbert. “Whoever the perpetrators are, the cowards, they will not get away.”

Hibbert’s mother called her son a friend to his community as well as “an uncle, a brother, a grandson, and a mentor.”

The family has created the Encouragement Project which is dedicated to supporting those who have experienced loss.

Anyone with information about the murders of Hibbert and Patterson is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestoppers.org.