Family of mentally ill man fatally shot by LAPD while holding bicycle part sues city, officers

A bicycle part police say was held by a man when a Los Angeles Police Department officer mistook it for a gun and fatally shot him in Culver City on Jan. 11, 2020. (LAPD)

Family members of a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police while holding a bicycle part that resembled a handgun in Culver City last year have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of L.A. and the officers involved.

The son and parents of Victor Valencia, 31, allege in their lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, that Valencia presented no threat and that his rights were violated when he was confronted and shot by LAPD Sgt. Colin Langsdale.

The family alleges Langsdale “ignored clear signs” of Valencia’s mental illness and “failed to de-escalate” the situation. They note that Valencia did not have a firearm, but a bicycle handle, and allege that Langsdale’s firing multiple times at Valencia was “excessive and unreasonable.”

They also allege Langsdale failed to provide proper aid to Valencia after the shooting, and that the LAPD has failed to properly train and discipline officers.

