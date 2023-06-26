Authorities in San Bernardino County are expected to release more information early this week about the human remains found by hikers in the Mt. Baldy wilderness – an area where crews have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands.

The remains were discovered Saturday morning and transported to the county coroner for identification, the sheriff’s department said. This came several days after a large-scale search involving around 80 people failed to find the “Room with a View” and “Warlock” actor.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” his family said last Wednesday in their first statement since Sands disappeared while hiking Mt. Baldy in January.

Julian Sands, 65, has starred in over 100 movies and television shows. He was reported missing in the area of Mt. Baldy in California on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Initial search efforts for Sands, 65, were hampered by deep snow and the risk of avalanches. Two other hikers were also found dead in the Mt. Baldy area shortly before Sands went missing.

Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, has appeared in over 150 motion pictures and television shows.