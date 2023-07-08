The main entrance to Camp Pendleton is seen on July 26, 2019, in Oceanside, California. (Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

A young girl who was found at Camp Pendleton two weeks after she went missing was allegedly raped by a Marine on the military base, her family said.

A video posted on TikTok by the girl’s aunt claims that the girl, who is under the age of 18 and has a learning disability, disappeared from her home on June 10 and wasn’t found until June 27 at Camp Pendleton, located in Oceanside, north of San Diego.

“She was found in the barracks by military police,” the girl’s aunt, Casaundra Perez, said in the TikTok video. “She had been sold to a soldier for sex.”

Perez claims that the military is trying to “cover up” the incident. An Instagram post by an account called @notinregz, which posts content shared by military personnel, shows an unidentified Marine in handcuffs being escorted by military police.

The post included what was said to be a handwritten logbook from Camp Pendleton that mentions the discovery of the girl on the base on June 28, however, the authenticity of the logbook could not be verified.

A Marine spokesperson confirmed to the LA Times that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 was taken into custody by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service the day after the girl was found. The Marine is on active duty and assigned to the battalion at Camp Pendleton.

It is unknown whether the Marine taken into custody has been released.