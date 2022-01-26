Family of Mission Viejo woman who died from COVID-19 plans to sue Kaiser over vaccine refusal

The family of a Mission Viejo woman who died last month from COVID-19 is filing a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, claiming she was denied the vaccine due to a medical condition.

Kaiser sad in a statement, that although they can’t comment on personal health information or the specific circumstances of the case, “Treatments for COVID-19 continue to rapidly evolve, and in consultation with each patient, we prescribe care that is intended to provide the best clinical outcomes based on current knowledge and their individual needs.”

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 26, 2022.