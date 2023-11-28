The family of slain Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer is planning to sue the county for jeopardizing the lives of law enforcement officers by imposing excessive overtime.

Clinkunbroomer was killed in an ambush-style murder in broad daylight on Sept. 16 as he was sitting in his patrol car outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station where he worked.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Salazar, was taken into custody two days later after an armed standoff outside his home in which neighbors were evacuated and tear gas was deployed.

Salazar is schizophrenic, his family says. He was charged with murder with special circumstances of lying in wait, murder of a peace officer and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by insanity on Sept. 20.

Attorneys for the Clinkunbroomer family are now arguing that the fallen deputy was unable to defend himself due to mandatory overtime causing him to be overworked.

This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The person of interest detained in the slaying of L.A. County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Sept. 18, 2023. (Key News)

Kevin Salazar, accused of killing a Los Angeles County deputy, was taken into custody on Sept. 18, 2023. (Key News Network)

Kevin Salazar appears in court on Sept. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

A growing memorial to L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan “Clink” Clinkunbroomer seen outside the sheriff’s Palmdale Station on Sept. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

The family has already filed a wrongful death claim and is seeking $20 million in damages. Also named in the claim are L.A. County, the Sheriff’s Department and the city of Palmdale.

“Ryan … demonstrated excellence,” family attorney Brad Gage said at a press conference on Tuesday. “But because of being forced to work so much overtime, he was unable to see the danger signs of what occurred to him.”

The sheriff’s department did not comment on the potential lawsuit but provided a statement reading in part:

“The senseless ambush murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was the epitome of evil and the department continues to mourn his death … The sheriff’s department remains committed to securing a successful prosecution against the individual responsible for Ryan’s murder. Our thoughts continue to remain with the entire Clinkunbroomer family.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger released a statement that reads:

“My heart goes out to Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s parents and loved ones who have been robbed that he brought to their lives. Families in mourning have a right to express their grief. I remain committed to supporting Ryan’s family and fellow deputies — nothing will interfere with that.”

In addition to the $20 million in damages, the Clinkunbroomers are seeking a change in policy that would make a difference in the way that overtime is dealt with in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The county and others named in the claim have 45 days to respond before a lawsuit would be filed.