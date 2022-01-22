Family of slain teen hopes reward will bring killer to justice

Two weeks after the body of 16-year-old Tioni Theus was discovered near the Manchester off-ramp of the 110 Freeway, her killer remains on the loose, and her family is still working to get justice.

Since Theus’ death, $250,000 in reward money was offered to anyone who could help find the suspect in the recent murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer at Croft House in Hancock Park.

The suspect in Kupfer’s killing, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was arrested Wednesday in Pasadena after a tipster called police. Smith now faces a murder charge.

Theus’ family and friends are hoping a similar offer will help find Theus’ killer.

They’re asking Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials to set up a reward for information leading to the person who attacked the 16-year-old. The case is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, but no arrests have been made yet.

“Whoever knows what happened needs to say something. It’s just as simple as that. She was a human being. She didn’t deserve this, and I always say, it could be your sister, it could be your cousin, it could be you,” said Nafeesah Kincy, Theus’ cousin.

Theus, who had been in a rebellious phase since her mother suffered a debilitating injury in a 2019 hit-and-run, deserves the same attention that Kupfer received, her family said.

“This has affected us deeply. So if anyone knows anything, could you please, please help the next young lady who is misled. Tioni didn’t know, and this is her outcome. Please help us help the misunderstood,” said Rashida Kincy, Theus’ cousin.