The family of Rachel Morin, who was brutally murdered in rural Maryland earlier this year, has begun distributing flyers in Los Angeles, where DNA evidence linked her killer to a March home invasion.

Morin, 37, was reported missing on Aug. 7 after she went for a nature walk in Harford County, Maryland. The mother of five’s body was found the following day along a popular hiking trail near the town of Bel Air.

Rachel Morin is shown in this undated photo provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, officials announced that DNA evidence had connected Morin’s death, which was described as particularly violent, with a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles.

Photos from a home security system shared by authorities showed a man exiting a home in Los Angeles’ South Central region on March 26.

The suspect has been described as a man in his 20s who is of Hispanic descent and stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Home security footage shows the suspect in a March 2023 assault in Los Angeles. The same suspect has since been linked to a brutal killing in Maryland. (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

In recent days, Morin’s family has taken a novel approach in hopes of obtaining new information that may lead to an arrest.

The family’s attorneys have begun distributing flyers to the Los Angeles region, partnering with the United States Postal Service’s Targeted Mailing Program to get the flyers in the hands of more than 58,000 Angelenos.

The flyers are being delivered to about 10,000 homes in the vicinity of the L.A. crime scene, the family’s attorneys say.

The flyers are printed in Spanish on one side and English on the other, and the family hopes this new approach might lead to someone being able to ID the man believed responsible for both the L.A. assault and Morin’s murder.

A flyer distributed by a law firm representing the family of Rachel Morin is asking for help from L.A. residents who may recognize a suspect in her killing.

A flyer distributed by a law firm representing the family of Rachel Morin is asking for help from L.A. residents who may recognize a suspect in her killing.

“The goal of the campaign is to reach anyone who recognizes the perpetrator and inform them that the same man murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin,” said representatives from the Rice, Murtha and Psoras law firm. “We firmly believe that there are people within this neighborhood who can lead law enforcement to the suspect and stop him from attacking again.”

As part of the effort, a $30,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Randolph Rice, managing partner of the law firm, said the Morin family will not rest until the person responsible for her murder is apprehended and charged, calling the L.A. security footage the “most significant” lead yet.

“The Morin family deserves answers, and this is just one more step in our efforts to deliver it,” Rice said. “We are confident that the flyer, in the right hands, will provide information about the suspect that will lead to his capture.”

Anyone with information related to the Morin’s killing is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by email or by calling 410-836-7788. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers.