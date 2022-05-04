The family of a Black woman who died shortly after giving birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center six years ago announced a civil rights lawsuit against the hospital, claiming racism.

Kira Johnson died in 2016 after a scheduled c-section.

Her husband said he pleaded with staff after she developed complications, but as her condition declined, he was dismissed.

Charles Johnson said a staff member said something that haunts him to this day.

“‘She said, ‘Sir, your wife just isn’t a priority right now,’ which is indicative of the way that racism was manifesting itself at this hospital,” the widower said.

Kira Johnson was taken in for emergency surgery hours after giving birth her son. It was the last time her husband saw her alive.

A separate wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the facility in set to go to trial next week.

Attorneys representing the family released recorded depositions in the first lawsuit to show that hospital staff testified to a culture of racism at the hospital.