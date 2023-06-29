A construction worker who was violently assaulted while working on a job site in Garden Grove last week remains hospitalized, and with police still looking for the suspects involved in the attack, the victim’s family is speaking out.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. on June 20 in the 13800 block of Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove police Lt. Mario Martinez told KTLA.

Carlos Ayala, the victim, had been working on an overnight painting project in a parking lot when the brutal beating took place. According to his daughter, Sara Ayala, her father and his coworker warned some people coming out of a nearby business not to walk in the work area, which prompted the assault.

“They just said, ‘Can you guys not walk on there?’ and I guess that’s all it took for them to just flip out,” Sara told KTLA. “He got sucker punched and his coworker said he saw him fall to the floor. He doesn’t know how many times my dad got hit.”

Her father was admitted to the hospital with extensive injuries, including a fractured skull, brain swelling and bleeding, which has been accompanied by memory loss.

“There’s days where he doesn’t recognize us,” Sara said. “He doesn’t want us to touch him because he doesn’t know who we are. I want those people to get caught because seeing him like this is very hard. It’s scary. Nothing is for sure that he’ll be okay. We don’t know if there will be more consequences of the damage that was done to his brain and it’s not fair that they’re out there living their lives while my dad is in a hospital.”

The suspects, one of whom was described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, fled the scene before police arrived.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Garden Grove Police Department.