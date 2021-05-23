Family offers $50K reward for help solving 55 Freeway road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

The family of the 6-year-old boy, who was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident along the 55 Freeway in Orange last week, announced a $50,000 reward Sunday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Family members created a GoFundMe account Sunday for people who specifically want to donate money to help identify the boy’s killer. The campaign is separate from another GoFundMe page that has raised more than $170,000 in donations over the weekend to help the child’s family with funeral expenses.

The boy, identified by family members as Aiden Leos, was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger side of his mother’s car when he was struck by the gunfire on the northbound 55 near Chapman Avenue around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials have been searching for leads and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Police are looking for witnesses, particularly anyone whose vehicle is equipped with a dash camera traveling northbound on the 55 Freeway near the 22 Freeway and Chapman between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 22, 2021.