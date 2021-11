Two men are dead after one of them shot the other, stole a car, took a woman hostage and opened fire on police in Pasadena Tuesday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The assailant and carjacker, a man in his 20s whose identity was not released, began his crime spree at about 2:30 p.m. when he shot the other man, who was in his 70s and whose identity was also not released, near Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue, according to police.