Family pleads for 43-year-old father not to be removed from life support at Loma Linda hospital, claiming he’s responsive

The family of Andres Banda, a 43-year-old husband and father from Lake Elsinore, is advocating to keep him on life support after doctors at Loma Linda Medical Center declared him brain-dead in February.

Banda was originally hospitalized with COVID-19 in January and was in intensive care when complications, including pneumonia, arose. Despite being put on life support, family members say he is responsive.

Just hours before he was scheduled to be disconnected from vital machinery on March 3, loved ones recorded what they believe to be signs of life: Banda’s eyes appearing to follow the cell phone his wife moves in front of his face. And, they say he nodded his head ‘yes’ in response to questions about wanting to live and go home.

“The same day they were going to disconnect him, I told my mom, ‘Wait! He just moved his hands!'” said Banda’s son, Andres Banda Jr.

Cell phone video shows him opening and blinking his eyes in various clips, which they insist is evidence that Banda is indeed responsive and therefore should not be removed from life support.

The family won a 24-hour extension that expires at noon Thursday, to keep Banda on the machines until another doctor of their choice can evaluate him.

Hi wife Dalia Banda delivered an emotional plea on social media to keep her husband alive on life support equipment. She, her children and supporters demonstrated outside the hospital Wednesday, chanting, “Save Andres! Save Andres!” and “He wants to live! What these doctors are doing is murder!”

The family is scheduled to go to court Thursday morning to ask for a continued extension, hoping to be armed with an independent medical evaluation at that time.

The 43-year-old worked as an upholsterer before COVID-19 sent him to intensive care on Jan. 6.

Family members say doctors at Loma Linda declared him brain-dead in February, attempting to remove his from life support — with or without the family’s approval, which is not required. Loved ones say doctors are unwavering, telling them his movements are not voluntary but spontaneous and caused by the machinery.

“I’m scared. I’m nervous. I’m so tired,” his wife says.

The hospital released a statement saying, in part, “We care deeply about each patient and family we serve. Patient privacy laws prohibit us from engaging in a public conversation on the clinical facts and circumstances surrounding any specific patient.”

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with legal fees and expenses.