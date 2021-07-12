Family pleads for help amid search for driver in Diamond Bar hit-and-run crash that killed 72-year-old man

Bruce Bodel is shown in an undated photo released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on July 12, 2021.

Authorities and family members are asking for help amid the ongoing search for a hit-and-run driver that struck a 72-year-old Diamond Bar man who later died.

Bruce Bodel was out for a walk in his neighborhood about 10:30 p.m. July 4 when he was struck by a driver who did not stop at the intersection of Lycoming Street and Penarth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video released by authorities show Bodel was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The victim suffered major injuries and died from his wounds days later.

The victim’s niece, Jessica Bodel, said her uncle’s death has devastated her family. She indicated her uncle enjoyed going for walks or riding a bicycle rather than driving places.

“He enjoyed going out into the community and supporting it in every way he could,” Jessica Bodel said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the crash itself may have not been a crime, but it became a crime when the driver left the scene without rendering aid.

“All they did was make the situation worse for themselves,” Villanueva said. “Anyone who has information, please step up to the plate. Do the right thing.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a possibly gray or silver two door sedan and likely has major front-end damage.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department Walnut station detective bureau at 909-859-2817.