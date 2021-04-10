Family pleads for information in Leimert Park hit-and-run that killed moped rider

On Saturday the family of a 55-year-old moped rider that was killed in Leimert Park earlier this month is pleading for help in finding the driver responsible.

Reade Torrance Childres was on a moped in the area along Crenshaw Boulevard near Westmont Avenue around 2:35 p.m. on April 1 when a person driving a black Ford Flex struck the back of his moped and fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The impact of the collision, which was captured on surveillance video, caused Childres to be ejected from the moped and hit the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was seen driving away without stopping to identify themselves, which is required by law, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Childres to a hospital, where he died two days later, according to police.

“He loved to care for others. He was always doing something extra,” said the victim’s cousin, Sheila Kearns. “We need closure. … We’re just heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief.”

Investigators canvassed the area of the crash site and have since released the surveillance video of the suspect fleeing the scene.

“For a person to ride over someone like it’s paper and just keep on going with no break light or anything, I’m wondering what kind of person this is,” said Kearns.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information can call Detective Keith Gonzales or Detective Michael Flannery at LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500.