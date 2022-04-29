An investigation is underway after family says a gunman opened fire on their vehicle on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. as the family was traveling southbound near 6th Street, a law enforcement spokesperson at the scene confirmed.

Sky5 was over the parked vehicle at 5:30 a.m., after the driver pulled off the freeway on 6th Street.

It was unclear if the gunfire came from another vehicle or somewhere else.

Video from the scene showed the family’s rear passenger-side window had been shattered.

A man, woman and two small children were said to be inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No one appears to have been struck by the gunfire, but it was unclear if anyone was injured by shattered glass.

No suspect description was available.