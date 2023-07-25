Isabella Poland, 12, in photos showing her with makeup and without. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Loved ones are searching for a girl who disappeared in San Pedro nearly two weeks ago.

The missing girl was identified as Isabella Poland, 12, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On July 15, Poland left her home near the 2200 block of Roseglen Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Her mother told police she noticed Poland was wearing makeup when she left the house.

Around 7:50 p.m. that night, Poland was captured on surveillance video at the Montclair Place shopping mall with an unknown male.

That was the girl’s last known location. Her parents have not heard from her since. Poland does not have a cell phone and was not allowed to use social media, authorities said.

Poland is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Isabella Poland, 12, in photos showing her with makeup and without. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Anyone who has seen the missing girl or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Harbor Juvenile Detectives at 310-726-7941 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.